Tragic Explosion at Nagpur's Aluminium Plant Claims Five Lives

An explosion at a Nagpur district aluminium factory resulted in five fatalities after two critically injured workers succumbed. The blast occurred at MMP Aluminium Industries. Rescue operations discovered three deceased workers after the fire extinguished, while five others remain hospitalized. All victims were local residents aged 20-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-04-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 12:19 IST
An explosion at an aluminium products manufacturing factory in Nagpur district has claimed the lives of five individuals, police reported on Saturday. The incident took place at MMP Aluminium Industries in Umred MIDC on Friday evening.

According to a police inspector, two critically injured workers succumbed to their injuries at the Government Medical College and Hospital early Saturday, adding to the three workers already found dead after the fire was put out.

All victims of the explosion were young local residents aged between 20 and 25 years, with five others currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

