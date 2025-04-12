Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Explosion at Nagpur Aluminium Factory Claims Five Lives

An explosion at an aluminium products factory in Nagpur district resulted in the death of five workers, following two who succumbed to injuries. The explosion happened at MMP Aluminium Industries, with five others hospitalized. The victims were young locals aged between 20 to 25 years.

Nagpur | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Explosion at Nagpur Aluminium Factory Claims Five Lives
  • India

An explosion at a Nagpur district aluminium manufacturing factory claimed five lives, officials confirmed on Saturday. Two workers who sustained critical burn injuries died at Government Medical College and Hospital, police stated.

The incident occurred at 7 p.m. on Friday at MMP Aluminium Industries located in Umred MIDC. Authorities reported that three workers were found deceased at the scene post-extinguishment of the fire.

The deceased ranged from 20 to 25 years old, all belonging to Nagpur district. Meanwhile, five individuals continue to receive medical treatment amid this tragic event.

