Tragedy Strikes: Explosion at Nagpur Aluminium Factory Claims Five Lives
An explosion at an aluminium products factory in Nagpur district resulted in the death of five workers, following two who succumbed to injuries. The explosion happened at MMP Aluminium Industries, with five others hospitalized. The victims were young locals aged between 20 to 25 years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:05 IST
- Country:
- India
An explosion at a Nagpur district aluminium manufacturing factory claimed five lives, officials confirmed on Saturday. Two workers who sustained critical burn injuries died at Government Medical College and Hospital, police stated.
The incident occurred at 7 p.m. on Friday at MMP Aluminium Industries located in Umred MIDC. Authorities reported that three workers were found deceased at the scene post-extinguishment of the fire.
The deceased ranged from 20 to 25 years old, all belonging to Nagpur district. Meanwhile, five individuals continue to receive medical treatment amid this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- explosion
- factory
- aluminium
- workers
- MMP Industries
- burn injuries
- hospital
- fire
- accident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: Three factory workers dead due to boiler blast in Ghaziabad
Smartphone out of reach? Workers still find ways to get distracted
47 million health workers and advocates call for cleaner air to curb pollution deaths
Diamond Workers Demand Relief Amid Sector Slowdown
Madhya Pradesh's Sambal Yojana Empowers 23,162 Workers with Rs 505 Crore Ex-Gratia