Tragic Explosion Rocks Firecracker Unit in Andhra Pradesh
Eight people died and seven others were injured in a devastating explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh. The incident sparked condolences from national and state leaders, and an inquiry was ordered. Compensation will be extended to the victims' families.
- Country:
- India
A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district claimed the lives of eight individuals, including two women, injuring at least seven more on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief, pledging financial assistance for the victims' families. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha confirmed the casualties, emphasizing the grave nature of the incident.
The blast, which took place at 12:45 PM, wreaked havoc on the facility, posing challenges in identifying the victims due to severe burns. State Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have directed authorities to ensure medical care and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the disaster. An official inquiry has been ordered, with a report to be submitted promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Explosion
- Firecracker
- Andhra Pradesh
- Anakapalli
- Blast
- Modi
- Compensation
- Inquiry
- Victims
- Naidu
ALSO READ
Trump Praises Modi Amidst Tariff Talk Tensions
Trump Hails Modi's Leadership Amid India-US Tariff Talks
PM Modi's Strategic Tour: From Nagpur's Key Visits to Mega Projects in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi and RSS Chief Discuss Nation-Building Ahead of Nagpur Visit
Vijay Wadettiwar Challenges BJP's Ties with RSS Amid Modi's Nagpur Visit