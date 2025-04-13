Tragic Explosion Rocks Firecracker Unit in Andhra Pradesh

Left Menu

Eight people died and seven others were injured in a devastating explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh. The incident sparked condolences from national and state leaders, and an inquiry was ordered. Compensation will be extended to the victims' families.

Updated: 13-04-2025 19:36 IST
  India

A catastrophic explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district claimed the lives of eight individuals, including two women, injuring at least seven more on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief, pledging financial assistance for the victims' families. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha confirmed the casualties, emphasizing the grave nature of the incident.

The blast, which took place at 12:45 PM, wreaked havoc on the facility, posing challenges in identifying the victims due to severe burns. State Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have directed authorities to ensure medical care and a thorough investigation is underway to determine the cause of the disaster. An official inquiry has been ordered, with a report to be submitted promptly.

