PM Modi Celebrates Transformation of Slum Dwellers’ Lives with Visit to Swabhiman Apartments

On January 3, 2025, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited the newly constructed flats for residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. The visit is part of the Government’s broader ‘Housing for All’ initiative, aimed at ensuring permanent housing solutions for marginalized communities. The Prime Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of the Swabhiman Apartments, offering an opportunity to experience firsthand the profound impact of this transformative housing scheme.

A Heartwarming Conversation and Expressions of Gratitude

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi engaged in a heartwarming conversation with the beneficiaries, who expressed their immense gratitude for the new homes. One beneficiary shared, “Yes, sir, we have received it. We are very grateful to you, you have moved us from a hut to a palace." In response, the Prime Minister humbly stated, “I don’t have a house, but you all have received one,” highlighting the significance of this initiative in uplifting the lives of the people.

The interaction reflected the transformation in the lives of families who had previously lived in slums, and now had access to permanent homes that offered dignity and stability. Another beneficiary expressed their joy, saying, “For so many years, we have been waiting for Lord Ram. Similarly, we have been waiting for you, and through your efforts, we have moved from the slums to this building. What more happiness could we ask for? It’s our fortune that you are so close to us.”

Unity, Responsibility, and Progress

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of unity and collective responsibility in building a stronger nation, stating, “Our flag must stay high, and it’s up to you all to keep it there.” He underscored how the collective effort of the government and citizens has contributed to this remarkable change, inspiring others to believe in the power of togetherness for national progress.

Prime Minister Modi also noted the inspiring stories of children from poor families who, despite starting with limited resources, are excelling in various fields such as sports and contributing to the nation’s pride. One of the beneficiaries shared their aspiration to become a soldier, to which the Prime Minister responded with encouragement and optimism.

Aspiration and Empowerment

In a poignant moment, the Prime Minister asked the beneficiaries about their future aspirations in their new homes. A young girl expressed her commitment to focusing on her studies, and when asked about her ambitions, she confidently replied, “I want to become a teacher.” The Prime Minister praised her aspirations and encouraged all the beneficiaries to pursue their dreams with determination.

The conversation also shed light on the challenges faced by families living in slums, especially those working as laborers or auto-rickshaw drivers. Prime Minister Modi pointed out how, with their new homes, these families now have a better opportunity to create brighter futures for themselves and their children. The Prime Minister also inquired about how they planned to celebrate upcoming festivals in their new homes, with the beneficiaries expressing their excitement and commitment to celebrating together as a community, fostering a sense of unity and joy.

Commitment to Housing for All

In conclusion, Prime Minister Modi reassured the beneficiaries and the nation at large, affirming his commitment to ensuring that every poor person in the country has a permanent roof over their head. “I guarantee that those who are yet to receive permanent homes will also get one,” he stated. The visit to Swabhiman Apartments stands as a testament to the government's dedication to its mission of providing affordable housing for all citizens, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Through this initiative, the government aims to not only provide shelter but to offer a sense of security and dignity to those who have long been denied it. The success of the Swabhiman Apartments is a step forward in realizing the vision of an empowered, self-sufficient, and inclusive India.