Left Menu

Giuliani Faces Contempt Hearing Over Unpaid Judgment

Rudy Giuliani, former NYC mayor, appeared in court for a contempt hearing concerning a $148 million judgment related to defamation of Georgia election workers. Giuliani is accused of withholding assets despite being ordered to surrender them. The hearing could potentially impact his Florida residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:11 IST
Giuliani Faces Contempt Hearing Over Unpaid Judgment
Rudy Giuliani

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attended a contempt hearing on Friday to address allegations that he avoided and misled lawyers attempting to collect a massive $148 million judgment on behalf of two Georgia election employees.

Judge Lewis J. Liman hinted he might decide during the hearing whether Giuliani should face civil sanctions for failing to disclose certain assets. Giuliani initially requested to attend the session remotely but ultimately opted for an in-person appearance after the judge suggested that remote attendance would restrict his options.

The litigation team alleges that Giuliani has consistently ignored Liman's October mandate to relinquish assets, following a 2023 liability ruling for defaming poll workers. Court documents indicate that while Giuliani has turned over a Mercedes-Benz and his NYC apartment, essential documentation for cashing in these assets remains missing. The judge warned that pending sanctions could endanger Giuliani's ownership of his Florida home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025