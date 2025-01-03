Giuliani Faces Contempt Hearing Over Unpaid Judgment

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attended a contempt hearing on Friday to address allegations that he avoided and misled lawyers attempting to collect a massive $148 million judgment on behalf of two Georgia election employees.

Judge Lewis J. Liman hinted he might decide during the hearing whether Giuliani should face civil sanctions for failing to disclose certain assets. Giuliani initially requested to attend the session remotely but ultimately opted for an in-person appearance after the judge suggested that remote attendance would restrict his options.

The litigation team alleges that Giuliani has consistently ignored Liman's October mandate to relinquish assets, following a 2023 liability ruling for defaming poll workers. Court documents indicate that while Giuliani has turned over a Mercedes-Benz and his NYC apartment, essential documentation for cashing in these assets remains missing. The judge warned that pending sanctions could endanger Giuliani's ownership of his Florida home.

