Fatal Shooting Near Thane's Mira Road Shopping Centre

A fatal shooting occurred near a shopping centre in the Naya Nagar area of Thane's Mira Road on Friday night, as confirmed by local police.

The perpetrator, a man, fled the scene immediately after the incident. Police senior officials quickly arrived at the site to begin the investigation.

The victim was transported for a post-mortem examination, while authorities work to establish the victim's identity. Meanwhile, the process of registering an official complaint is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)