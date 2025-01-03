Fatal Shooting Near Thane's Mira Road Shopping Centre
A fatal shooting occurred near a shopping centre in Thane's Mira Road. The suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident occurred. The local police have dispatched senior officials to the site and are in the process of registering an offence as the victim's identity remains unknown.
Updated: 03-01-2025 22:47 IST
A fatal shooting occurred near a shopping centre in the Naya Nagar area of Thane's Mira Road on Friday night, as confirmed by local police.
The perpetrator, a man, fled the scene immediately after the incident. Police senior officials quickly arrived at the site to begin the investigation.
The victim was transported for a post-mortem examination, while authorities work to establish the victim's identity. Meanwhile, the process of registering an official complaint is currently underway.
