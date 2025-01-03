Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Ring Busted in Assam: 11 Arrested in Rs 20 Crore Scam

Police in Assam's Morigaon district arrested 11 individuals for cyber financial crimes involving fake documents to secure loans online. The suspects, part of a larger gang, orchestrated a Rs 20 crore scam. Arrests included a teacher, previously jailed cyber criminals, and a goat trader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morigaon | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Assam's Morigaon district police apprehended 11 individuals implicated in a substantial cyber financial crime operation. The arrests, reported on Friday, reveal the suspects' use of fraudulent SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other documents to obtain online loans, according to an official statement.

The authorities allege that the perpetrators were part of a larger network exploiting fake documents to secure loans from financial institutions. Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Bayasya detailed how the gang managed to orchestrate a Rs 20 crore scam, highlighting the audacity of the operation.

Among the individuals detained are a school teacher, two cyber criminals recently released from jail, and a goat trader, underscoring the diverse backgrounds involved. The police have confiscated a substantial cache of counterfeit documents, including SIM cards and bank passbooks. This operation was initiated following complaints from affected financial institutions, the police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

