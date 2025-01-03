European Commission President Battles Severe Pneumonia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been diagnosed with severe pneumonia, leading to the cancellation of her scheduled appointments for the next two weeks, her office announced on Friday. Her spokesman, Stefan De Keersmaeker, indicated that she is unable to attend meetings in Lisbon and Poland, the latter of which has just assumed the EU's rotating presidency.

De Keersmaeker noted that von der Leyen is dealing with severe pneumonia but did not provide additional information regarding her condition or the circumstances surrounding her illness. The impact of her absence could be significant as she has only recently begun her second five-year term at the helm of the EU's influential executive body.

The European leader's health issue emerges at a critical time for the bloc, presenting potential challenges for governance amidst ongoing political developments. Observers await updates on her health status and how it may affect her ability to lead in the near term.

(With inputs from agencies.)