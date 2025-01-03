Navigating New Digital Data Protection Rules: A Landmark Draft

The government unveiled its draft for the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules on Friday, introducing new regulations for parental consent on children's accounts on social platforms. It specifies that social media platforms must secure verifiable parental consent alongside proof of identity and age.

These newly proposed rules emphasize the role of consent managers, tasked with maintaining consent records for data processing. Companies, identified as data fiduciaries, are required to ensure these processes align with legal standards, with data retention limited to the duration of the provided consent.

Despite being anticipated for over a year, the draft lacks detailed guidance on penalties as stated in the DPDP Act. Experts highlight the complexities businesses will face, especially around consent, urging firms to invest in infrastructure and overhaul data practices. Comprehensive public consultations will help refine these rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)