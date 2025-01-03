Mexico's Strategic Response to US Deportation Policies

Mexico is opening the door to potentially receiving non-Mexican migrants who are deported by the United States, marking a shift from its previous stance of urging the U.S. to deport individuals directly to their countries of origin.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico is considering collaborating with the U.S. on deportations in cases where sending migrants directly to their home countries is not possible. She suggested that this cooperation could involve specific nationalities or financial arrangements.

Amid concerns about logistics and the impact on border cities plagued by crime, Mexico seeks to hold a meeting with regional foreign ministers to address immigration policies. Critics worry about the effect of the U.S.'s deportation strategy on northern Mexico, recalling previous challenges during the Trump administration.

