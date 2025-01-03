Left Menu

Mexico's Strategic Response to US Deportation Policies

Mexico considers accepting non-Mexican migrants deported by the US, a shift from its earlier stance. President Claudia Sheinbaum indicates collaborative measures with the US and envisions a plan despite logistical challenges. Mexico aims to discuss immigration with regional foreign ministers this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:32 IST
Mexico's Strategic Response to US Deportation Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico is opening the door to potentially receiving non-Mexican migrants who are deported by the United States, marking a shift from its previous stance of urging the U.S. to deport individuals directly to their countries of origin.

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico is considering collaborating with the U.S. on deportations in cases where sending migrants directly to their home countries is not possible. She suggested that this cooperation could involve specific nationalities or financial arrangements.

Amid concerns about logistics and the impact on border cities plagued by crime, Mexico seeks to hold a meeting with regional foreign ministers to address immigration policies. Critics worry about the effect of the U.S.'s deportation strategy on northern Mexico, recalling previous challenges during the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025