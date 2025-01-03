Odisha's Bold Social and Economic Reforms: A New Era Begins

The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has implemented sweeping reforms aimed at boosting social security and economic growth within the state.

Key decisions include increasing the monthly pension for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to Rs 3,500, and launching the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijili Yojana, which will help 3 lakh households access solar energy by March 2027.

Other notable measures include support for women under the Subhadra Yojana and agri-entrepreneurs via the Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana, coupled with changes in governance to enhance efficiency and effectiveness across departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)