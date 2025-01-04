Montenegro's Gun Crisis: Urgent Calls for Action

In Montenegro, a high-stakes meeting took place on Friday, aiming to address the rampant issue of illegal weapons following a shooting where a gunman killed 12 people. This tragedy marks the country's second in under three years, raising alarms across the small Balkan nation.

The National Security Council of Montenegro has been called to hold an emergency session, proposing a new gun law and swift action to seize illegal weapons. The Adriatic nation grapples with a deeply-ingrained gun culture, ranking sixth globally in illegal weapons per capita, according to state broadcaster RTCG.

The recent incident, where Aco Martinovic, a 45-year-old man, embarked on a deadly shooting spree, taking 12 lives including two children, has intensified public demand for accountability and reform. Protests erupted in the capital, condemning security officials and stressing the urgent need for systemic change to prevent further tragedies.

