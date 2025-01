Lebanon and Syria Advance Diplomatic Relations

In a significant diplomatic move, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati recently held a phone conversation with Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. The discussion aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

According to a statement from Mikati's office, made public via X, Mikati was invited by Sharaa to visit Syria in order to deliberate on mutual concerns.

Furthermore, the Syrian authorities, as affirmed by Sharaa, have implemented essential measures to ensure tranquility along the Syria-Lebanon border, contributing to ongoing regional stability efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)