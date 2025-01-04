Tragic Cybertruck Explosion: No Political Motive, Army Veteran Identified

The FBI announced on Friday that the individual believed to be behind the Tesla Cybertruck explosion near Trump's Las Vegas hotel had no ill will towards President-elect Donald Trump. Authorities suspect the driver, who likely suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, acted without any political intent.

The deceased, identified as 37-year-old Army soldier Matthew Livelsberger of Colorado Springs, was determined to have acted alone. FBI officials stated that despite the unsettling nature of the incident, Livelsberger showed no animosity toward the president-elect.

Further investigations pointed to personal struggles, potentially including PTSD and unresolved family issues, influencing Livelsberger's tragic actions, which ended in suicide. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a Trump supporter, remains an advisor to the incoming administration.

