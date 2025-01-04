Left Menu

Trump's Hush Money Case: A Precarious Path to Sentencing

As President-elect Donald Trump faces sentencing in a hush money case, the legal proceedings take an unexpected turn. Judge Juan M. Merchan, overseeing the case, schedules the sentencing just before Trump's inauguration, leaning towards an unconditional discharge. This decision could leave Trump with a felony conviction, and the case continues to stir controversy and legal challenges.

Newyork | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:56 IST
Ahead of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump finds himself at the center of an unprecedented legal situation, causing debate and speculation. Judge Juan M. Merchan announced the sentencing for Trump's hush money case.

Set ten days before Trump takes office, the decision swings towards an unconditional discharge, potentially leaving the proceedings with a muted conclusion. This could see Trump back in the White House with a felony conviction against his name.

Trump, aiming for dismissal and an overturned conviction, plans to continue fighting through legal channels. With appeals and high-level court involvement on the horizon, the case remains as complex and unpredictable as ever.

