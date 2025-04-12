JD(S) Hits the Streets: Protest Erupts Over Price Hikes

On Saturday, the JD(S) organized a large-scale protest in Bengaluru, targeting the Congress government over recent price hikes and allegations of corruption. The demonstration was spearheaded by JD(S) State Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, with participation from Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Legislative Party Leader Suresh Babu, MP Mallesh Babu, and other senior officials.

Chanting the slogan "Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara," which translates to "Enough is Enough, Congress Government," JD(S) supporters from various districts convened at Freedom Park to express their frustrations. They criticized the government for its five promises, claiming that daily price hikes far outweighed any benefits provided.

The protest concluded with an attempted march towards the Vidhana Soudha, led by Nikhil Kumaraswamy. However, police intervened, detaining Nikhil, several MLAs, and other leaders, who were later released. The demonstration marked a significant expression of public dissatisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)