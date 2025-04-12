Left Menu

JD(S) Hits the Streets: Protest Erupts Over Price Hikes

JD(S) staged a massive protest in Bengaluru against the Congress government's price hikes and alleged corruption. Led by Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the protest included senior leaders and aimed to voice discontent against economic burdens. Police intervention led to detainment but protestors remained resolute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:48 IST
On Saturday, the JD(S) organized a large-scale protest in Bengaluru, targeting the Congress government over recent price hikes and allegations of corruption. The demonstration was spearheaded by JD(S) State Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, with participation from Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Legislative Party Leader Suresh Babu, MP Mallesh Babu, and other senior officials.

Chanting the slogan "Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara," which translates to "Enough is Enough, Congress Government," JD(S) supporters from various districts convened at Freedom Park to express their frustrations. They criticized the government for its five promises, claiming that daily price hikes far outweighed any benefits provided.

The protest concluded with an attempted march towards the Vidhana Soudha, led by Nikhil Kumaraswamy. However, police intervened, detaining Nikhil, several MLAs, and other leaders, who were later released. The demonstration marked a significant expression of public dissatisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

