Left Menu

Drug Bust in Kalyan: Arrest Over Cough Syrup

Two individuals were apprehended in Kalyan, Thane district, for possessing 40 bottles of cough syrup. The suspects, Asfaque Mohammad Sahrif Sheikh and Shammu Abdul Karim, were arrested near a hospital and face charges under the NDPS Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 15:54 IST
Drug Bust in Kalyan: Arrest Over Cough Syrup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, two individuals were arrested in Kalyan, Thane district, for allegedly possessing 40 bottles of cough syrup. This was confirmed by a police official on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Asfaque Mohammad Sahrif Sheikh, aged 33, and Shammu Abdul Karim, aged 45, were detained on Friday near a hospital. The arrests were made by personnel from the Bazarpeth police station.

The two men now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as well as the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, as detailed by the police official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025