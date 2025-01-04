Drug Bust in Kalyan: Arrest Over Cough Syrup

In a significant operation, two individuals were arrested in Kalyan, Thane district, for allegedly possessing 40 bottles of cough syrup. This was confirmed by a police official on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Asfaque Mohammad Sahrif Sheikh, aged 33, and Shammu Abdul Karim, aged 45, were detained on Friday near a hospital. The arrests were made by personnel from the Bazarpeth police station.

The two men now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as well as the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, as detailed by the police official.

