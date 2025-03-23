Left Menu

Jailed Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Transferred to Assam Under PIT-NDPS Act

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has been transferred from Bathinda's central jail to Silchar jail in Assam under the PIT-NDPS Act. The NCB, in coordination with Punjab police, executed the transfer. Bhagwanpuria is involved in several high-profile cases, including the 2022 Sidhu Moosewala murder investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bathinda | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:13 IST
Jailed Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Transferred to Assam Under PIT-NDPS Act
Jaggu Bhagwanpuria
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement action, jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has been transferred from Bathinda's central jail to Silchar jail in Assam under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act, according to reliable sources.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has acted decisively in detaining Bhagwanpuria under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, marking a critical step in intensifying their crackdown on drug-related crimes.

On Saturday evening, a combined team of the NCB and Punjab police effectuated the transfer. Bhagwanpuria, already embroiled in the high-profile 2022 Sidhu Moosewala murder case and other serious allegations, was escorted out of Bathinda as part of this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025