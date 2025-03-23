Jailed Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Transferred to Assam Under PIT-NDPS Act

In a significant law enforcement action, jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has been transferred from Bathinda's central jail to Silchar jail in Assam under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act, according to reliable sources.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has acted decisively in detaining Bhagwanpuria under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, marking a critical step in intensifying their crackdown on drug-related crimes.

On Saturday evening, a combined team of the NCB and Punjab police effectuated the transfer. Bhagwanpuria, already embroiled in the high-profile 2022 Sidhu Moosewala murder case and other serious allegations, was escorted out of Bathinda as part of this operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)