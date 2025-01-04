Tensions Resurface in Kurram as Official's Convoy Attacked

In the restive Kurram district of northwest Pakistan, Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud suffered injuries when gunmen attacked his convoy on Saturday. The attack occurred days after a peace agreement was successfully negotiated between two warring factions in the violence-affected district.

The ambush took place in the Kojalai Baba village, where residents fired on the convoy, injuring Mehsud and three security personnel. The Deputy Commissioner was in the area to oversee the transportation of food supplies following the reopening of the main road after an 85-day blockade.

A government official stated that the attack seemed to have been orchestrated by local disruptors. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government confirmed that the situation is now under control, though deeply concerning due to its potential impact on peace efforts in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)