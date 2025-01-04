Left Menu

Tensions Resurface in Kurram as Official's Convoy Attacked

In Kurram district, northwest Pakistan, Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud was injured in an attack on his convoy, a few days after a peace agreement between rival tribes. The incident, involving firing during a negotiation, is seen as an attempt to disrupt peace efforts in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 04-01-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:21 IST
Tensions Resurface in Kurram as Official's Convoy Attacked
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the restive Kurram district of northwest Pakistan, Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud suffered injuries when gunmen attacked his convoy on Saturday. The attack occurred days after a peace agreement was successfully negotiated between two warring factions in the violence-affected district.

The ambush took place in the Kojalai Baba village, where residents fired on the convoy, injuring Mehsud and three security personnel. The Deputy Commissioner was in the area to oversee the transportation of food supplies following the reopening of the main road after an 85-day blockade.

A government official stated that the attack seemed to have been orchestrated by local disruptors. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government confirmed that the situation is now under control, though deeply concerning due to its potential impact on peace efforts in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025