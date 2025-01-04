Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Stay: Deportation Drive Intensified

Five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman and two children, were deported by the Delhi Police for staying illegally in the capital. The operation aligns with a broader drive against unauthorised migrants, focusing on slums and labor camps. Individuals admitted their illegal entry and possession of Bangladesh documents.

  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully deported five Bangladeshi nationals, found staying illegally in the capital city, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

The deportation occurred on January 1 as part of an intensified effort targeting unauthorised migrants, driven by directives from the Delhi LG and the Commissioner of Police, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

The individuals, identified through targeted police raids in unauthorized colonies and slums, confessed to entering India illegally. Their possession of Bangladeshi documents led to their appearance at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, followed by deportation to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

