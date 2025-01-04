Left Menu

Trump Faces Sentencing After Hush Money Conviction

President-elect Donald Trump faces sentencing for his conviction related to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. Judge Juan Merchan ruled Trump will not face jail time, considering an unconditional discharge as a feasible sentence. The allegations involved falsifying records to mask the payment before the 2016 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:02 IST
Trump Faces Sentencing After Hush Money Conviction
President-elect

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, following his conviction in a criminal case involving hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. The sentencing, set just days before his January 20 inauguration, marks an unprecedented moment in U.S. history.

Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged that Trump's defense team argued the ongoing case would hinder his presidential duties. However, Merchan rejected these claims, emphasizing the importance of upholding the Rule of Law. Trump's sentencing options include appearing in person or virtually, with no expected jail time.

The case arises from Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to Daniels amid allegations of a past affair, which Trump denies. With plans to appeal, Trump remains defiant, criticizing the judicial process on his social media platform, Truth Social.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025