Trump Faces Sentencing After Hush Money Conviction

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, following his conviction in a criminal case involving hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. The sentencing, set just days before his January 20 inauguration, marks an unprecedented moment in U.S. history.

Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged that Trump's defense team argued the ongoing case would hinder his presidential duties. However, Merchan rejected these claims, emphasizing the importance of upholding the Rule of Law. Trump's sentencing options include appearing in person or virtually, with no expected jail time.

The case arises from Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to Daniels amid allegations of a past affair, which Trump denies. With plans to appeal, Trump remains defiant, criticizing the judicial process on his social media platform, Truth Social.

(With inputs from agencies.)