Unveiling a Cross-Border Arms Trafficking Nexus

A significant breakthrough in Punjab unveiled a weapons smuggling module involving direct links with Pakistani criminals. Two individuals, Sukhdev Singh, alias Dev, and Swarn Kumar, alias Ghoda, were arrested by the police in an intelligence-driven operation.

The incident, which took place near Sarai Amanat Khan, Tarn Taran, saw Sukhdev Singh opening fire at the police, resulting in a retaliatory response where he was injured and subsequently admitted to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital.

During the operation, authorities confiscated a Glock 9mm pistol, a PX5 .30 caliber pistol, and several cartridges. Initial investigations indicate the accused were in direct contact with the smugglers based in Pakistan, with ongoing efforts directed at dismantling the entire smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)