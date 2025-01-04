Left Menu

Court Adjourns Bail Plea Hearing in Organized Crime Case Involving AAP MLA

A Delhi court postponed the bail hearing for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, accused in an organized crime case, to January 8. The court also scheduled a review of the chargesheet against Ritik under MCOCA for January 9. Balyan was previously released on bail in an extortion case.

In a recent development, a court in Delhi deferred the hearing on the bail plea of AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan. The case, linked to an alleged involvement in organized crime, is now adjourned to January 8.

The postponement occurred as Special Judge Kaveri Baweja was unavailable, leading Special Judge Vishal Gogne to move the proceedings. Additionally, the court scheduled a discussion on the chargesheet in the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case involving Ritik, also known as Peter, for January 9.

The charges, compiled in a comprehensive 1000-page report by Delhi Police, were filed on December 26 against Ritik under section 3 of MCOCA. The case also implicates two other individuals: Sachin Chikara and Rohit alias Anna. Balyan was detained on December 4 but was earlier granted bail in an unrelated extortion case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

