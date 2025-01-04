Court Adjourns Bail Plea Hearing in Organized Crime Case Involving AAP MLA

In a recent development, a court in Delhi deferred the hearing on the bail plea of AAP's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan. The case, linked to an alleged involvement in organized crime, is now adjourned to January 8.

The postponement occurred as Special Judge Kaveri Baweja was unavailable, leading Special Judge Vishal Gogne to move the proceedings. Additionally, the court scheduled a discussion on the chargesheet in the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case involving Ritik, also known as Peter, for January 9.

The charges, compiled in a comprehensive 1000-page report by Delhi Police, were filed on December 26 against Ritik under section 3 of MCOCA. The case also implicates two other individuals: Sachin Chikara and Rohit alias Anna. Balyan was detained on December 4 but was earlier granted bail in an unrelated extortion case.

