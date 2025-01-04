Pithampur Unrest: Madhya Pradesh's Struggle with Toxic Waste

Amid mounting resistance from locals, the Madhya Pradesh government announced it would seek an extension from the High Court for disposing of Union Carbide factory waste at Pithampur. Tensions rose as a mob attacked the industrial area proposed for incineration, responding to the state's delayed action plans.

Reacting to protests, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pledged that public safety would not be compromised as officials attempt to gain community support for the scientific disposal process. The government faces a strict deadline given by the court, which scrutinized its longstanding inaction on the matter.

Despite reassurances, unrest continues, with locals demanding the waste be moved elsewhere. Authorities, however, ensure transparent communication, aiming to pacify the situation through dialogue and adherence to court rulings, while maintaining order in the affected industrial hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)