Left Menu

Pithampur Unrest: Madhya Pradesh's Struggle with Toxic Waste

The Madhya Pradesh government faces intense local opposition over plans to incinerate Union Carbide factory waste in Pithampur. Protests have erupted following attempts to dispose of toxic materials associated with the Bhopal gas tragedy. The state seeks additional time from the High Court after a tight deadline was imposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:57 IST
Pithampur Unrest: Madhya Pradesh's Struggle with Toxic Waste
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting resistance from locals, the Madhya Pradesh government announced it would seek an extension from the High Court for disposing of Union Carbide factory waste at Pithampur. Tensions rose as a mob attacked the industrial area proposed for incineration, responding to the state's delayed action plans.

Reacting to protests, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pledged that public safety would not be compromised as officials attempt to gain community support for the scientific disposal process. The government faces a strict deadline given by the court, which scrutinized its longstanding inaction on the matter.

Despite reassurances, unrest continues, with locals demanding the waste be moved elsewhere. Authorities, however, ensure transparent communication, aiming to pacify the situation through dialogue and adherence to court rulings, while maintaining order in the affected industrial hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025