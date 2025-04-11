Protests Erupt Over Naming of Skill Centre for Disabled
The foundation stone laying ceremony for a skill development centre for disabled persons in Palakkad faced disruption by DYFI and Youth Congress activists due to its naming after RSS founder K B Hedgewar. Despite protests, the event, intended to benefit over 200 disabled individuals, eventually proceeded.
- Country:
- India
Dramatic scenes unfolded at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a skill development centre for the disabled in Palakkad. Activists from the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Youth Congress (YC) disrupted the event, protesting its naming after RSS founder K B Hedgewar.
The ceremony, organized by the BJP-ruled Palakkad municipality, aimed to support over 200 disabled individuals. Despite the protests, the event continued after police intervention. Chairperson Pramila Sasidharan defended the initiative, questioning the focus on the name rather than its purpose.
DYFI and YC activists insisted they were not against the project itself but opposed the choice of name. Municipality vice-chairman E Krishnadas criticized the protestors, emphasizing the centre's benefits for the disabled. The event proceeded after police removed protestors from the site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
