Devastating Blast in Turbat Sparks Outrage

An improvised explosive device killed one person and injured 35 others in Turbat, Pakistan. The explosion targeted a military convoy. A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army, claimed responsibility for the attack. The region of Balochistan is well-known for its long-running insurgency against the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quetta | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An improvised explosive device detonated in Turbat, Pakistan, on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and 35 injuries. The explosion occurred as vehicles made their way through the city.

According to Police Officer Roshan Baloch, eight of the injured are in critical condition, while the remaining are stable. The device, placed in a parked car, was activated remotely and primarily impacted soldiers.

The Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attack, citing higher casualties and confirming the military convoy as their target. Balochistan, the largest and least populated province of Pakistan, has been a persistent hotspot for nationalist insurgency.

