Left Menu

Three Naxalites Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter: A Blow to Insurgency

Three Naxalites were killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Among the deceased, one carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. The encounter occurred days after Home Minister Amit Shah requested Naxalites to surrender. Weapons were seized, and the death toll reached 138 for the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:30 IST
Three Naxalites Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter: A Blow to Insurgency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant encounter, three Naxalites were killed by security forces on a forested hill in Bijapur district's Indravati National Park area on Saturday morning. The operation, a joint effort by the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and CoBRA battalions, follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call last week for Naxalites to lay down their arms and reintegrate into society.

The operation involved personnel from Bijapur and Dantewada's police units, who engaged in the gunfight at 9 am. Post-encounter, authorities recovered the bodies of three Naxalites, including Anil Punem, a commander carrying a Rs 5 lakh reward. Arms and explosives were also seized during the operation, according to Inspector General Sundarraj P of the Bastar Range.

This encounter increases the total number of Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh to 138 this year, with 122 occurring in the Bastar region. While the identities of the other two Naxalites are yet to be confirmed, the operation serves as a continued effort to curb insurgency, despite the Union Minister's appeal for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025