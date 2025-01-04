Left Menu

BJP Women Leaders Demand Justice and Action for Women's Safety

BJP women leaders, led by Tamilisai Soundararajan, met with Governor R N Ravi to address concerns over the increasing crimes against women. They criticized the DMK government's handling of the issue and requested a CBI probe into specific cases, while expressing discontent over the suppression of their voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, visited Governor R N Ravi to discuss concerns about the rising crimes against women in the state. The delegation accused the state government of failing to ensure women's safety.

Soundararajan stated that the team submitted a memorandum targeting the alleged negligence by the DMK administration in handling the protection of women's rights, notably in the case of an Anna University student. They sought intervention from the governor to tackle the pressing issues and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

Further, state BJP chief K Annamalai criticized the ruling government for not allowing opposition voices to be heard, citing recent arrests of BJP women members as an example. Delegation members included prominent leaders such as S Vijayadharani, Khushboo Sundar, and Sasikala Pushpa, who were determined to push for justice.

