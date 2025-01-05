Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced significant casualties for Russian and North Korean troops engaged in conflict within Russia's Kursk region this past weekend.

Zelenskiy highlighted that near the village of Makhnovka, Russian forces have lost nearly a battalion of North Korean infantry and Russian paratroopers.

The precise number of troops remains unclear, as battalion sizes can vary, but the losses are deemed substantial according to Ukraine's top military official. Zelenskiy shared these details in his nightly address.

