Heavy Losses for Russian and North Korean Forces in Kursk

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy reported significant losses for Russian and North Korean forces in fighting in Russia's Kursk region. Near the village of Makhnovka, a battalion-sized group of North Korean and Russian troops were reportedly lost. Zelenskiy cited Ukraine's top commander but gave no further specifics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 00:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced significant casualties for Russian and North Korean troops engaged in conflict within Russia's Kursk region this past weekend.

Zelenskiy highlighted that near the village of Makhnovka, Russian forces have lost nearly a battalion of North Korean infantry and Russian paratroopers.

The precise number of troops remains unclear, as battalion sizes can vary, but the losses are deemed substantial according to Ukraine's top military official. Zelenskiy shared these details in his nightly address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

