Ceasefire Hopes Dim Amidst Gaza Bloodshed

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 21 individuals, including children, hospital authorities report, as international mediators push for renewed ceasefire talks in Qatar.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, the conflict between Israel and Hamas shows scant evidence of easing, with continuing casualties on both sides.

As winter sets in, Gaza's humanitarian situation deteriorates, with displaced populations enduring harsh conditions while negotiations struggle to gain traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)