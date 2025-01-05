Left Menu

Ceasefire Hopes Dim Amidst Gaza Bloodshed

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 21 people, including children, amidst renewed ceasefire talks in Qatar. The conflict between Israel and Hamas, ongoing for nearly 15 months, shows little sign of resolution. Efforts are underway to secure a ceasefire, but progress remains elusive.

Updated: 05-01-2025 00:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 21 individuals, including children, hospital authorities report, as international mediators push for renewed ceasefire talks in Qatar.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, the conflict between Israel and Hamas shows scant evidence of easing, with continuing casualties on both sides.

As winter sets in, Gaza's humanitarian situation deteriorates, with displaced populations enduring harsh conditions while negotiations struggle to gain traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

