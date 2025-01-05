Seoul Streets Heat Up Amid Yoon Suk Yeol Arrest Showdown

In a dramatic turn of events, protesters braved wintry conditions in Seoul to either demand or oppose the arrest of the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Amid heavy snowfall, civic demonstrators rallied on Sunday outside Yoon's official residence as South Korea's political landscape braced for a critical showdown.

Yoon faces an unprecedented arrest as the first sitting president on such charges, following his failed martial law declaration, sparking chaos across Asia's fourth-largest economy. This comes after a tense standoff on Friday, where Yoon's security forces blocked criminal investigators from executing an arrest, intensifying national unrest.

Despite freezing temperatures, both supporters and opponents echoed their demands. Labor union leader Yang Kyung-soo called for firm punishment against Yoon, while supporters argued persistently for Yoon's integrity, illustrating a nation starkly divided amidst spiraling tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)