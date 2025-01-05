Tragedy in Nilambur: Tribal Man's Life Lost in Elephant Attack
A tribal man named Mani was tragically killed by a wild elephant in Nilambur. Despite the sudden attack, his young child and other group members escaped unharmed. Mani was carried to a hospital by his brother but succumbed to his injuries. Kerala's forest minister promised support for the family.
A tribal man, identified as Mani, was killed in a wild elephant attack in Nilambur's Karulai forest range. The 37-year-old was returning from a tribal hostel with a group when the tragedy struck.
Despite the sudden attack, his five-year-old child and other group members managed to escape. Eyewitness Vinod recounted the child's miraculous survival during the incident.
Mani's brother carried him to a vehicle-accessible area, but he was declared dead at a hospital. The Kerala Forest Minister expressed grief and pledged compensation for the grieving family.
