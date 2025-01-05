NCB Seizes Massive Drug Haul at Mumbai Airport

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a significant breakthrough at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, confiscating 74,000 capsules of illegally diverted pharmaceutical drugs and 2.44 lakh counterfeit cigarettes. The seizure took place over the weekend, following a tip-off regarding an international drug trafficking syndicate.

Sources within the NCB report that the Mumbai zonal unit has been tracking this operation for some time. Investigators focused on two containers owned by logistics companies, leading to the successful interception of the illegal goods at the airport's air cargo terminal.

The confiscated pharmaceuticals and cigarettes, with an estimated worth of Rs 75 lakh, were destined for London. The illicit cargo had been cleverly concealed among food items. An investigation into the involvement of two courier and logistics companies is ongoing as authorities aim to dismantle the global syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)