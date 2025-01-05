Left Menu

NCB Seizes Massive Drug Haul at Mumbai Airport

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) intercepted 74,000 capsules of illicit pharmaceutical drugs and 2.44 lakh counterfeit cigarettes at Mumbai Airport. The contraband, bound for London, was hidden among food items. Two logistics firms are under scrutiny as part of an international smuggling syndicate investigation.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made a significant breakthrough at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, confiscating 74,000 capsules of illegally diverted pharmaceutical drugs and 2.44 lakh counterfeit cigarettes. The seizure took place over the weekend, following a tip-off regarding an international drug trafficking syndicate.

Sources within the NCB report that the Mumbai zonal unit has been tracking this operation for some time. Investigators focused on two containers owned by logistics companies, leading to the successful interception of the illegal goods at the airport's air cargo terminal.

The confiscated pharmaceuticals and cigarettes, with an estimated worth of Rs 75 lakh, were destined for London. The illicit cargo had been cleverly concealed among food items. An investigation into the involvement of two courier and logistics companies is ongoing as authorities aim to dismantle the global syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

