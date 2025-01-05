NIA's Intensified Crackdown on Naxal Network in Jharkhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its investigation into naxal activities with searches at nine sites in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand. These operations are tied to the recovery of money and materials linked to unlawful activities.

During the Saturday raids, NIA teams seized a range of items, including mobile phones, memory cards, and SIM cards, from suspects and over ground workers of the banned CPI (Maoist) group.

Authorities originally registered the case in March 2024, focusing on the recovery of buried cash and equipment needed for naxal operations. NIA continues to target logistical networks aiding the Maoist agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)