Justice Pursued: The Beed Sarpanch Murder Investigation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis affirmed the state's resolute investigation into the Beed sarpanch's murder, vowing that culprits will be punished. Santosh Deshmukh was murdered for opposing an extortion attempt. Seven arrests have been made, and efforts continue to apprehend those still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:54 IST
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has declared the government's unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth behind the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massjog village.

Deshmukh's abduction and subsequent murder on December 9th arose from his efforts to prevent extortion by a group linked to the energy sector. Authorities have arrested seven individuals connected to the case, including political figures.

Four suspects, Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule, Sudhir Sangle, Jairam Manik Change, and others, have been apprehended. However, one suspect remains at large as police continue to pursue all involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

