Syrian Foreign Visits Signal New Diplomatic Direction

In a significant move for Syrian diplomacy, Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani has embarked on a series of foreign visits, signaling a new direction for the country following a recent regime change.

Arriving in Doha, Al-Shibani, alongside Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence head Anas Khattab, held talks with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and other top officials, including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi.

This visit follows Al-Shibani's trip to Saudi Arabia, where discussions centered around Syria's political transition, and precedes planned visits to the UAE and Jordan, aimed at cultivating regional stability and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)