Ikonz Aims High with AI Avatars and Celebrity Partnerships
Ikonz, an AI-driven digital experiences startup supported by Amitabh Bachchan, plans to achieve $50 million in revenue over three years. The Hyderabad-based firm is raising $20-25 million in Series A funding to expand its portfolio of digital celebrity avatars and enhance its global market presence.
Ikonz, an AI-driven digital experiences startup headquartered in Hyderabad, has announced plans to achieve $50 million in revenue over the next three years. Backed by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan as a strategic investor, the company aims to secure $20-25 million in Series A funding to support its ambitious expansion strategies.
The four-year-old company, valued between Rs 800 and Rs 900 crore, is developing a unique collection of digital intellectual property rights for celebrities. These AI-powered 'digital twins' or avatars will enable celebrities to participate in brand campaigns without the need for fresh photo shoots. This innovative approach could significantly impact the multi-billion-dollar digital market.
Ikonz recently showcased the AI digital avatar of cricket icon Sourav Ganguly using its Holographic Extended Reality (HXR) platform. This move follows the successful debut of Amitabh Bachchan's digital twin for IDFC First Bank. As Ikonz continues to refine its celebrity avatars and technological offerings, it positions itself to capitalize on the growing global digital marketing and influence economy.
