Empowering Women Leaders: Panchayat Se Parliament 2.0 Unveiled

In a significant move towards empowering women leaders, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to inaugurate 'Panchayat Se Parliament 2.0' on Monday. The program is designed to provide over 500 women representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions with insights into the Constitution and parliamentary procedures.

The event commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda and includes workshops, sessions, and guided tours of key government locations such as the new Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhawan. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of India's legislative processes and democratic institutions.

This initiative aims to foster effective leadership among elected women representatives, particularly those from Scheduled Tribes. With attendance from significant figures like Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and experts moderating interactive sessions, the program promises a diverse and inclusive experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)