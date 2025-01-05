Left Menu

Empowering Women Leaders: Panchayat Se Parliament 2.0 Unveiled

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate 'Panchayat Se Parliament 2.0', a program aimed at educating over 500 women representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions on India's Constitution and parliamentary procedures. The initiative, marking Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary, includes workshops and tours of significant government sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards empowering women leaders, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is set to inaugurate 'Panchayat Se Parliament 2.0' on Monday. The program is designed to provide over 500 women representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions with insights into the Constitution and parliamentary procedures.

The event commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda and includes workshops, sessions, and guided tours of key government locations such as the new Parliament House and Rashtrapati Bhawan. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of India's legislative processes and democratic institutions.

This initiative aims to foster effective leadership among elected women representatives, particularly those from Scheduled Tribes. With attendance from significant figures like Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi and experts moderating interactive sessions, the program promises a diverse and inclusive experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

