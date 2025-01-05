Left Menu

Revamping Fair Competition: CCI's Tech-Driven Strategy

The Competition Commission of India, led by Ravneet Kaur, is enhancing its regulatory practices to maintain fair competition in the digital age. By focusing on technology and hiring domain experts, the CCI aims to address modern market challenges, following recent Competition Act amendments in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ravneet Kaur, the chief of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has announced strategic plans to strengthen enforcement and leverage technology to ensure fair competition across the country.

The CCI, tasked with promoting competitive practices and curbing anti-competitive behaviors, is keen on understanding the interaction between traditional markets and the burgeoning digital economy.

Kaur highlighted an urgent need for a dynamic regulatory framework capable of addressing challenges in tech-driven sectors. Following 2023 amendments to the Competition Act, new mechanisms like settlement and deal value thresholds have been introduced to enhance market oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

