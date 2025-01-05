Revamping Fair Competition: CCI's Tech-Driven Strategy

Ravneet Kaur, the chief of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has announced strategic plans to strengthen enforcement and leverage technology to ensure fair competition across the country.

The CCI, tasked with promoting competitive practices and curbing anti-competitive behaviors, is keen on understanding the interaction between traditional markets and the burgeoning digital economy.

Kaur highlighted an urgent need for a dynamic regulatory framework capable of addressing challenges in tech-driven sectors. Following 2023 amendments to the Competition Act, new mechanisms like settlement and deal value thresholds have been introduced to enhance market oversight.

