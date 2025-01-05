Left Menu

India Approves Housing Aid for Fire Victims in Kishtwar

The Indian government has approved a special project under PMAY-G to aid fire victims in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. Following a devastating fire last year, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah swiftly sought and secured federal housing aid for the affected families to rebuild their homes.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has greenlit a special project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to assist the fire-ravaged victims of Mulwarwan village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

A tragic fire on October 15 last year razed numerous homes, rendering several families in Warwan valley homeless. Responding to the crisis, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, having taken office on October 16, swiftly visited the affected area to pledge long-term rehabilitation and sought federal assistance for home reconstruction.

The approval of this housing initiative follows Abdullah's appeal for additional funds from the Central government. The Ministry of Rural Development has confirmed approval for aiding up to 85 houses, including seven prior PMAY-G beneficiaries, for fiscal year 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

