Global Leaders Unite: A Unified Stand Against Terrorism
World leaders, including Macron, Netanyahu, El-Sisi, and King Abdullah II, called Indian Prime Minister Modi to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and express their solidarity with India's anti-terrorism efforts. They emphasized unity among democratic nations against terrorism and urged bringing the perpetrators to justice.
In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, international leaders have rallied around Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the violence and affirming their support for India's fight against terrorism. The leaders include French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Jordan's King Abdullah II, among others.
These leaders decried the attack as unacceptable, with Macron and Netanyahu highlighting their countries' solidarity with India. Modi, in turn, expressed his firm resolve to bring those responsible to justice, underscoring the attack's gravity and its impact on global anti-terrorism efforts.
Prime Minister Modi also engaged with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, both of whom expressed their steadfast support for India. These dialogues emphasized the need for democracies worldwide to unite against the common threat of terrorism, strengthening counter-terrorism efforts at international levels.
