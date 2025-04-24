Tragic Highway Accident: Detached Truck Wheel Claims Motorcyclist's Life

In a tragic twist of fate, a 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Thursday when a wheel detached from a speeding truck and struck him on National Highway 19 in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.

Pankaj Yadav, an ambulance driver residing in Haweliya, was making his way home from work when the runaway wheel hit his motorcycle with fatal force, said Friends Colony police station in-charge Amit Kumar Mishra.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the truck, while a post-mortem examination has been ordered to further clarify details of the accident.

