Tragic Highway Accident: Detached Truck Wheel Claims Motorcyclist's Life
A fatal accident occurred on National Highway 19 in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, when a dislodged truck wheel hit motorcyclist Pankaj Yadav. The victim died instantly. Police are investigating and efforts are ongoing to locate the truck involved in this harrowing incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:30 IST
In a tragic twist of fate, a 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Thursday when a wheel detached from a speeding truck and struck him on National Highway 19 in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.
Pankaj Yadav, an ambulance driver residing in Haweliya, was making his way home from work when the runaway wheel hit his motorcycle with fatal force, said Friends Colony police station in-charge Amit Kumar Mishra.
Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the truck, while a post-mortem examination has been ordered to further clarify details of the accident.
