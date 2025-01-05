Daring Heist Foiled by Spicy Defense

A group of masked robbers allegedly stole gold jewelry worth about Rs 12 lakh at knifepoint from a showroom in Mangolpuri, outer North Delhi district, police reported Sunday.

Following the initial heist, the gang attempted to rob nearby shops, but vigilant shopkeepers retaliated by throwing red chili powder at the suspects, forcing them to flee. Law enforcement officials have filed a case against unidentified suspects and are scrutinizing CCTV footage to track their identities.

A preliminary investigation revealed that eight men armed with knives stormed the showroom, smashed glass display shelves, and fled with the valuables, also snatching belongings from customers under the threat of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)