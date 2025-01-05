Left Menu

Daring Heist Foiled by Spicy Defense

A gang of masked robbers looted Rs 12 lakh worth of gold jewelry at knifepoint from a Mangolpuri showroom in North Delhi. The robbers' attempt to raid nearby shops was thwarted by shopkeepers using red chili powder. Police are investigating the case using CCTV footage.

A group of masked robbers allegedly stole gold jewelry worth about Rs 12 lakh at knifepoint from a showroom in Mangolpuri, outer North Delhi district, police reported Sunday.

Following the initial heist, the gang attempted to rob nearby shops, but vigilant shopkeepers retaliated by throwing red chili powder at the suspects, forcing them to flee. Law enforcement officials have filed a case against unidentified suspects and are scrutinizing CCTV footage to track their identities.

A preliminary investigation revealed that eight men armed with knives stormed the showroom, smashed glass display shelves, and fled with the valuables, also snatching belongings from customers under the threat of violence.

