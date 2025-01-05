Escalating Conflict: Airstrikes and Ceasefire Hopes in Gaza

The relentless conflict in Gaza claimed more lives over the weekend, with Israeli airstrikes killing at least 14 Palestinians on Sunday. This brings the total death toll to 102 as both sides grapple for foothold amid escalating violence.

Multiple attacks struck various locations, including a house in the Nuseirat camp, a scene of devastation in Jabalia, and a police station in Khan Younis. Gaza's health ministry reported that these strikes resulted in more than 200 injuries over the past 24 hours.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Israeli and Hamas negotiators aim for a ceasefire. U.S. and international mediators are pushing for resolution, with urgency mounting ahead of President Trump's upcoming administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)