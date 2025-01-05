Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Airstrikes and Ceasefire Hopes in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in the death of at least 14 Palestinians on Sunday, bringing the weekend toll to 102. Amid intensified efforts by U.S. and Arab mediators for a ceasefire, continued violence claimed lives and destroyed homes, with renewed negotiations hoping for resolution before President Trump's inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:13 IST
Escalating Conflict: Airstrikes and Ceasefire Hopes in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The relentless conflict in Gaza claimed more lives over the weekend, with Israeli airstrikes killing at least 14 Palestinians on Sunday. This brings the total death toll to 102 as both sides grapple for foothold amid escalating violence.

Multiple attacks struck various locations, including a house in the Nuseirat camp, a scene of devastation in Jabalia, and a police station in Khan Younis. Gaza's health ministry reported that these strikes resulted in more than 200 injuries over the past 24 hours.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Israeli and Hamas negotiators aim for a ceasefire. U.S. and international mediators are pushing for resolution, with urgency mounting ahead of President Trump's upcoming administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025