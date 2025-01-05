Left Menu

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh: Firm on Border Security, Committed to Humanitarian Aid

Manipur has deported 26 Myanmarese individuals who entered India through its borders. The state's government, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, reaffirms its commitment to addressing illegal immigration while providing humanitarian support to those fleeing conflict, ensuring their dignified return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the deportation of 26 Myanmarese individuals who entered India via the state's border. This move highlights the government's resolve against illegal immigration.

In a message posted on X, Chief Minister Singh emphasized the state's commitment to humanitarian assistance for those fleeing conflict but asserted a firm stance against unlawful residency in Manipur. He assured that the deported individuals were returned to Myanmar with dignity.

Officials confirmed that representatives from state police and central forces carried out the handover in the border town of Moreh, showcasing cooperation between local and national authorities in addressing border security issues.

