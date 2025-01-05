Left Menu

Crackdown on Drug Trafficking: Jammu ADGP Takes Bold Measures

In a strategic crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse, ADGP Anand Jain reviews ongoing operations in Jammu. Emphasizing inter-agency coordination, he calls for freezing accounts and properties tied to drug dealers. Additional focus is on targeted operations, stronger surveillance, and enhancing conviction rates through robust investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 22:16 IST
On Sunday, Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), intensified efforts against drug trafficking in Jammu, advocating for the freezing of assets belonging to drug dealers as a key tactic.

During a review meeting, Jain emphasized the need for strategic operations and inter-agency collaboration to dismantle drug networks in the region. Intelligence sharing, improved surveillance, and community awareness campaigns were identified as areas of priority.

Recognizing recent successes, the ADGP stressed continuous adaptation against evolving drug network strategies, underscoring thorough investigations and evidence procedures to boost conviction rates.

Latest News

