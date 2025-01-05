Crackdown on Drug Trafficking: Jammu ADGP Takes Bold Measures

On Sunday, Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), intensified efforts against drug trafficking in Jammu, advocating for the freezing of assets belonging to drug dealers as a key tactic.

During a review meeting, Jain emphasized the need for strategic operations and inter-agency collaboration to dismantle drug networks in the region. Intelligence sharing, improved surveillance, and community awareness campaigns were identified as areas of priority.

Recognizing recent successes, the ADGP stressed continuous adaptation against evolving drug network strategies, underscoring thorough investigations and evidence procedures to boost conviction rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)