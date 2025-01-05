Maratha March in Pune: Voices Against Alleged Extortion and Custodial Death

A Maratha demonstration surged through Pune, denouncing the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and the custodial death of Somnath Suryawanshi. Organized by Akhand Maratha Samaj, the march called attention to alleged ties between Maharashtrian political aides and criminal activities.

Addressing the protest, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas alleged that a meeting to discuss an extortion deal occurred at minister Dhananjay Munde's residence. Dhas claimed Walmik Karad, who later surrendered, was involved. Evidence was submitted to authorities, linking Karad and his aide to a significant sum of Rs 3 crore.

With support from political figures like former CM Prithviraj Chavan, protestors demanded accountability and justice. The rally underscored the necessity for transparent investigation as tensions continue to rise surrounding these tragic incidents.

