Twists in Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder: Key Accused Nabbed, Political Links Surface

Suresh Chandrakar, the main suspect in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, has been captured by a Special Investigation Team in Hyderabad. The case unfolds with ties to alleged corruption in road construction in Bijapur and involves ongoing political controversy over Chandrakar’s political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 06-01-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:12 IST
  • India

Suresh Chandrakar, identified as the primary suspect in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, was apprehended by a Special Investigation Team in Hyderabad, according to police on Monday. This significant development comes after weeks of intensive search operations.

The murder, linked to alleged corruption in Bijapur's road construction project, took a political turn with disagreements over Chandrakar's affiliations. Initially reported as a leader in Congress, opposition claims suggest he recently switched allegiance to the BJP.

The body of Mukesh Chandrakar, a 33-year-old freelance journalist, was discovered on January 3, located in a septic tank on a property owned by Suresh Chandrakar. His investigation into local corruption reportedly sparked his untimely death.

