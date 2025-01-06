Tensions Rise as North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Amid U.S. Diplomatic Visit

North Korea escalated tensions on Monday by launching a ballistic missile into the sea, matching the timing of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Seoul. The launch marks a critical moment as South Korea faces political upheaval.

Both South Korea's military and Japan's coast guard confirmed the missile launch, reinforcing regional security concerns. Blinken had met earlier with South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok, stressing the U.S.'s unwavering defense commitment and the necessity for continued diplomatic and security collaboration.

Amid these developments, Choi is temporarily holding the presidential office due to President Yoon Suk Yeol's suspension following a declaration of martial law. The missile launch is North Korea's first since a series of launches in early November.

(With inputs from agencies.)