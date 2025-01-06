Tension Builds over Yoon's Arrest

South Korean authorities face escalating tensions as they consider arresting members of the presidential security service if interference occurs during upcoming attempts to serve an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Investigators, scrutinizing criminal charges against Yoon, allege he may have instigated insurrection by declaring martial law. This development unfolds after police efforts to execute the warrant at Yoon's official residence were thwarted last Friday.

The situation bears significant political weight, as the investigation into Yoon's actions continues, posing critical questions about law enforcement's role and the implications for South Korea's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)